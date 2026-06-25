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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Nationals On June 25

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Marsh has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .321 BA, .353 OBP and .507 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 44 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Marsh has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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