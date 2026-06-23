Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 23

Marsh is hitting for a .311 BA, .344 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 41 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Marsh has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.45 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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