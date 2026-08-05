Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Nationals On Aug. 5

Marsh is hitting for a .279 BA, .318 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 57 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Marsh has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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