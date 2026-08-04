Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Nationals On Aug. 4

Marsh is hitting for a .279 BA, .318 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 57 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Marsh has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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