Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Twins On May 31

Lowe is hitting for a .261 BA, .349 OBP and .537 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-2 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.