Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On June 28

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .320 OBP and .515 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 51 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (3-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.