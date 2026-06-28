Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On June 28
Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lowe has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .320 OBP and .515 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 51 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.
The Reds will send Brady Singer (3-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.