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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Reds On June 27

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .321 OBP and .508 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 50 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (9-1) to make his 16th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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