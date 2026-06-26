Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Reds On June 26

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .326 OBP and .515 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 50 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mariners.

Andrew Abbott (5-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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