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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Rangers On April 23

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .263 BA, .366 OBP and .575 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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