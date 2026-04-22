Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Rangers On April 22

Lowe is hitting for a .267 BA, .375 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (13th in MLB). He returns to action for the first time since April 18, when he went 0 for 5 against the Rays.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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