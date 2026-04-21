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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Rangers On April 21

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .267 BA, .375 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (11th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker (0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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