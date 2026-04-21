Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Rangers On April 21

Lowe is hitting for a .267 BA, .375 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (11th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker (0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.

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