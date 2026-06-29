Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Phillies On June 29

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .318 OBP and .508 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 51 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.58 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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