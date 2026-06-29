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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Phillies On June 29

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .318 OBP and .508 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 51 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.58 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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