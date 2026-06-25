Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 25

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .324 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 49 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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