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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 24

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .326 OBP and .511 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 48 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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