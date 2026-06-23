Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 23

Lowe is hitting for a .244 BA, .325 OBP and .509 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 47 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

The Mariners will send George Kirby (5-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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