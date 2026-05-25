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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Cubs On May 25

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lowe has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .547 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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