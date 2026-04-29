Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 29

Lowe is hitting for a .242 BA, .336 OBP and .515 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 15 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.