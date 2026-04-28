Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 28
Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lowe is hitting for a .240 BA, .336 OBP and .510 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 15 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.