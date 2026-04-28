Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 28

Lowe is hitting for a .240 BA, .336 OBP and .510 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 15 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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