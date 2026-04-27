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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cardinals On April 27

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Monday, April 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .340 OBP and .527 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 14 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Lowe

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