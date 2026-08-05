Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Brewers On Aug. 5

Lowe is hitting for a .257 BA, .322 OBP and .485 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 69 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (11th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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