Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Brewers On Aug. 4

Lowe is hitting for a .254 BA, .321 OBP and .484 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 69 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (11th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (5-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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