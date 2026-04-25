Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Brewers On April 25

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .343 OBP and .539 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 14 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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