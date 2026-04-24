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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 24

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .351 OBP and .548 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 13 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Brandon Woodruff (2-0) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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