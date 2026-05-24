Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Blue Jays On May 24

Lowe is hitting for a .260 BA, .353 OBP and .554 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (20th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (3-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.

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