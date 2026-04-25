Brady Singer And Reds Take On Tigers On April 25

Singer is 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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