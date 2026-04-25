FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Tigers On April 25

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Singer has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News