Brady Singer And Reds Take On Red Sox On March 28
Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Singer has -160 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Singer went 14-12 with a 4.03 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.