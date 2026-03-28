Brady Singer And Reds Take On Red Sox On March 28

Singer went 14-12 with a 4.03 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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