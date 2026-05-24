Brady Singer And Reds Take On Cardinals On May 24

Singer is 2-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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