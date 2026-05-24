Brady Singer And Reds Take On Cardinals On May 24
Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Singer has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Singer is 2-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.