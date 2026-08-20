Brady Singer And Reds Take On Cardinals On Aug. 20

Singer is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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