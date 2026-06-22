Brady Singer And Reds Play Brewers On June 22

Singer is 3-6 with a 5.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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