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Brady House
Washington Nationals

Brady House

Washington Nationals • #12 3B

Brady House And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On April 29

Brady House and the Washington Nationals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. House has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

House is hitting for a .226 BA, .281 OBP and .349 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets will send David Peterson (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady House

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