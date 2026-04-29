Brady House And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On April 29

House is hitting for a .226 BA, .281 OBP and .349 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets will send David Peterson (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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