Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Play Orioles On April 22

Witt is hitting for a .289 BA, .371 OBP and .367 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored four runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 10 runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (0-2 with a 6.19 ERA and seven strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

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