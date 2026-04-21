Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Orioles On April 21

Witt is hitting for a .287 BA, .370 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored four runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in nine runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.