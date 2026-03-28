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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Take On Braves On March 28

Bobby Witt Jr. and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Witt has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Witt had a .295 BA, .351 OBP and .501 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .852, which ranked 15th in MLB, and he scored 99 runs. In 687 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 88 runs. Witt recorded 38 steals on 47 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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