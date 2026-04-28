Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On April 28

Witt is hitting for a .294 BA, .368 OBP and .422 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored seven runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Witt has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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