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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Angels On April 25

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Witt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .283 BA, .360 OBP and .364 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored five runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 10 runs. Witt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-2) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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