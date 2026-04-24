Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Angels On April 24

Witt is hitting for a .284 BA, .364 OBP and .358 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored four runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 10 runs. Witt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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