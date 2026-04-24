Bo Naylor And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 24

Naylor is hitting for a .130 BA, .203 OBP and .204 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .407 and he has scored one run. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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