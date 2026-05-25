Bo Bichette And Mets Square Off Against Reds On May 25
Bo Bichette and the New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Monday, May 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bichette has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Bichette is hitting for a .218 BA, .266 OBP and .315 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 24 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.