Bo Bichette And Mets Square Off Against Reds On May 25

Bichette is hitting for a .218 BA, .266 OBP and .315 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 24 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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