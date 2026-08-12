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Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell

Los Angeles Dodgers • #7 SP

Blake Snell And Dodgers Play Royals On Aug. 11

Blake Snell will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Snell has +124 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Snell is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blake Snell

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