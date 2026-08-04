Blade Tidwell And Giants Play Rangers On Aug. 4

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday, April 28 when he threw two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.