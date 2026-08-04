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Blade Tidwell
San Francisco Giants

Blade Tidwell

San Francisco Giants • #46 RP

Blade Tidwell And Giants Play Rangers On Aug. 4

Blade Tidwell will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Tidwell has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday, April 28 when he threw two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blade Tidwell

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