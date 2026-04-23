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Ben Rice
New York Yankees

Ben Rice

New York Yankees • #22 C

Ben Rice And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Rice has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rice is hitting for a .314 BA, .456 OBP and .743 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.198, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Rice

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