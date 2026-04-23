Ben Rice And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Rice is hitting for a .314 BA, .456 OBP and .743 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.198, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

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