Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 29

Rice is hitting for a .309 BA, .432 OBP and .713 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.145, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (2-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.