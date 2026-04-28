Ben Rice And Yankees Face Rangers On April 28

Rice is hitting for a .322 BA, .447 OBP and .744 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.192, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (10th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.