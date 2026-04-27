Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 27

Rice is hitting for a .326 BA, .450 OBP and .733 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.182, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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