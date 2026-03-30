Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On March 30
Ben Rice and his New York Yankees will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rice has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Rice had a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .499 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .836 and he scored 74 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 65 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.