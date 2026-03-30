Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On March 30

Rice had a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .499 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .836 and he scored 74 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 65 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners, his first this season.

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