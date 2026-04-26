Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Astros On April 26

Rice is hitting for a .337 BA, .457 OBP and .759 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.216, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (9th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Spencer Arrighetti (2-0) in his third start of the season.

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