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Ben Rice
New York Yankees

Ben Rice

New York Yankees • #22 C

Ben Rice And Yankees Face Astros On April 24

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rice has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rice is hitting for a .311 BA, .453 OBP and .716 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.169, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Lance McCullers (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Rice

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