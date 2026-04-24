Ben Rice And Yankees Face Astros On April 24

Rice is hitting for a .311 BA, .453 OBP and .716 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.169, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Lance McCullers (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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