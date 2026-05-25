Ben Brown And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 25

Brown is 1-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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