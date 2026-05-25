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Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown

Chicago Cubs • #32 SP

Ben Brown And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 25

Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Brown has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Brown is 1-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Brown

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