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Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins • #17 SP

Bailey Ober And Twins Play Rays On April 25

Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ober has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ober is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bailey Ober

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