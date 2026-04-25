Bailey Ober And Twins Play Rays On April 25
Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ober has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ober is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.