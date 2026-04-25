Bailey Ober And Twins Play Rays On April 25

Ober is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.