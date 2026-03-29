Bailey Ober And Twins Play Orioles On March 29
Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ober has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ober went 6-9 with a 5.10 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.