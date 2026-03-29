Bailey Ober And Twins Play Orioles On March 29

Ober went 6-9 with a 5.10 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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