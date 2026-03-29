FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins • #17 SP

Bailey Ober And Twins Play Orioles On March 29

Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ober has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ober went 6-9 with a 5.10 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bailey Ober

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News